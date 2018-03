Posted In: Trading Post

on

For Giveaway

Brand New Hearing Aid-Missing Wire from Battery-Free

Call 586-2884

For Sale

240 Series Husqvarna Chainsaw $165 or Best Offer

Propane Heater $45

Call 586-2884

2 AM/FM Radios

Cassette Radio Player $8

CD Radio Player $12

Size 10 Black Leather Boots $10

Blue 5X7 Tarpaulin $5

Call 584-5380

Nearly New Sheet Metal Brake

Good Cargo Carrier $75

Call 584-2466