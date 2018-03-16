3-16 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mr. Don Monroe Profitt, age 84 of McEwen, who will have visitation today from 10 until service time at 1 at the First Baptist Church of McEwen. Reverend James Parham will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery in McEwen. The Luff-Bowen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mrs. Judy Ann Payne, age 64 of Waverly, will have arrangements provided by the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly.

Mr. Corey Vann Staggs, age 33 of Holladay, will have memorial services Saturday from 12 until 2 at the Plunk Funeral Home in Camden.

Mr. James F. Dotson, age 87 of Waverly, will have visitation Friday from 4 until 8 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Funeral services for Mr. Dotson will be Saturday at 1 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home. Brother Bobby Eddings will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Meadowlawn Cemetery with Military Honors.

Mr. Randy Allen Miller, age 64 of New Johnsonville, will have visitation Saturday from 10 until service time at 2 at the Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in Waverly. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Disabled American Veterans.