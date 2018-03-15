3-15 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mr. Virdle Franklin Evans, age 83 of Big Sandy, who will have funeral services this morning at 11 at the Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home in Big Sandy. Brother Jerry Lee will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Oak Hill Cemetery.

Mrs. Odelle Cherry, age 97 of Eads, will have visitation today from 5 until 8 at the Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home in Camden. Funeral services for Mrs. Cherry will be Friday morning at 11 at the Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home in Camden. Brother Jerry Roach will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Flatwoods Cemetery.

Mr. Doc Monroe Profitt, age 84 of McEwen, will have visitation today from 5 until 8 at the Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in McEwen. Visitation for Mr. Profitt will be Friday from 10 until service time at 1 at the First Baptist Church of McEwen. Reverend James Parham will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery in McEwen. The Luff-Bowen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



Mr. James F. Dotson, age 87 of McEwen, will have visitation Friday from 4 until 8 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Visitation for Mr. Dotson will also be Saturday from 11 until service time at 1 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home. Brother Bobby Eddings will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Meadowlawn Cemetery with Military Honors.

Mr. Randy Allen Miller, age 64 of New Johnsonville, will have visitation Saturday from 10 until service time at 2 at the Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in Waverly. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations be made to Disabled American Veterans.