3-15 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mrs. Charlotte Breeden, age 85 of Waverly, who will have visitation today from 5 until 8 at the Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in Waverly. Visitation for Mrs. Breeden will also be Saturday from 10 until noon at the Luff-Bowen Funeral Home. A graveside service for Mrs. Breeden will follow at the Ebenezer Cemetery in New Johnsonville. Bishop Matt Spann will officiate the services.

Mrs. Virginia Faye Ethridge Hemby, age 86 of Waverly, will have visitation Saturday from 1 until service time at 3 at the Ellis Grove Presbyterian Church in Waverly. Reverend John Smith will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Hemby Cemetery in Waverly. The Luff-Bowen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.