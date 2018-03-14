3-14 Trading Post

For Sale

4 India Blue Peacocks

3 Hens and 1 Male Pied

3 Little Giant Incubators with Egg Turner and Quail Rails

Call 731-441-5425

2 House Dimensions Books on Blue Prints from Lowe’s

$7 For One Book and $5 For The Other

Nice Daisy BB Gun $25

Size 10 Black Leather Boots $10

Call 584-5380

Carrying Cage for 2 Peacocks $22

4 17 Inch Tires $80 or Best Offer

Wishing Wells $25 and up

Call 586-2884



In Need

14 Foot Trampoline Metal Frame Only

Call 731-441-5425

14-15 Inch Wheels Like Pushmower Capable of 5/8 Axle

Extra Extra 2 Inch Metal Pipe

Tubing Bender like Greenlee

Call 584-6591