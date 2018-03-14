3-14 Obits

Mrs. JoAnn Lowe, age 73 of Bruceton, will have visitation today from 10 until service time at 2 at the Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home in Camden. Brother Nathan Horton and Brother Bill Douglas will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Old Pisgah Cemetery in Carroll County.

Mrs. Lola Victoria Despins, age 80 of Waverly, will have visitation today from 11 until 3 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Brother Ron Stroupe will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Curtis-Davis Cemetery.

Mrs. Virdle Franklin Evans, age 83 of Big Sandy, will have visitation today from 5 until 8 at the Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home in Big Sandy. Funeral services for Mrs. Evans will be Thursday morning at 11 at the Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home in Big Sandy. Brother Jerry Lee will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Oak Hill Cemetery.



Mrs. Odelle Cherry, age 97 of Eads, will have visitation Thursday from 5 until 8 at the Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home in Camden. Funeral services for Mrs. Cherry will be Friday morning at 11 at the Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home in Camden. Brother Jerry Roach will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Flatwoods Cemetery.