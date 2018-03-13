3-13 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mrs. Lenore Magalene Farrar, age 95 of Camden, who will have funeral services this morning at 11 at the Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home in Camden. Brother H.B. Fields will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Benton Memory Gardens in Camden.

Mrs. JoAnn Lowe, age 73 of Bruceton, will have visitation this evening from 6 until 9 at the Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home in Camden. Visitation for Mrs. Lowe will also be Wednesday from 10 until service time at 2 at the Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home. Brother Nathan Horton and Brother Bill Douglas will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Old Pisgah Cemetery in Carroll County.

Mrs. Lola Victoria Despins, age 80 of Waverly, will have visitation Wednesday from 11 until service time at 3 at the

Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Brother Ron Stroupe will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Curtis-Davis Cemetery.