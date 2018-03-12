3-12 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mrs. Lenora Magalene Farrar, age 95 of Camden, who will have visitation today from 5 until 8 at the Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home in Camden. Visitation for Mrs. Farrar will be Tuesday from 8 until service time at 11 at the Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home in Camden. Brother H.B. Fields will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Benton Memory Gardens in Camden.

Mrs. Lola Victoria Despins, age 80 of Waverly, will have visitation Wednesday from 11 until service time at 3 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Brother Ron Stroupe will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Curtis-Davis Cemetery.