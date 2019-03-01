We note with regret the death of Mr. William Nolan Alonzo Balthrop Sr., age 81 of New Johnsonville, who will have visitation today from 11 until service time at 1 at the Ebenezer United Methodist Church in New Johnsonville. Brother Tom Gibson will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Ebenezer Cemetery. The Humphreys County Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Harvey Elbert Cantrell of Big Sandy, will have visitation today from noon until service time at 2 at the Waverly United Methodist Church. Reverend Thad Collier will officiate the services and a private entombment will follow in the Good Shepherd Mausoleum at Richlawn Cemetery in Waverly. The Luff-Bowen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mrs. Arlene Dessaree Greenwell Hurt, age 95 of McEwen, will have visitation today from 2 until 8 at the Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in McEwen. Visitation for Mrs. Hurt will also be Saturday from 9 until service time at 10 at the Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in McEwen. Burial will follow in the McEwen Cemetery.

Mr. William Darel Smothers, age 82 of Camden, will have visitation tonight from 5 until 9 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. A Masonic Service for Mr. Smothers will also be tonight at 8:30 at the Oakdale Funeral Home.

Visitation for Mr. Smothers will also be Saturday from 8 until service time at 11 at the Crossroads Missionary Baptist Church. Brother Randy Thompson and Brother Arzell Douglas will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Crossroads Cemetery.