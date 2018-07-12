2018 Magic Valley Brochures Now Available



The WRJB 95.9/Catfish 99.7 Magic Valley Brochures are available at local businesses and at the radio station at 117 Vicksburg Avenue in Camden.

The free brochure features football schedules, a calendar of events, and an area map that covers Benton, Carroll, Humphreys, and Henry County.

The upcoming football schedules for the Tennessee Vols and Titans are also available inside the brochure.

High school football is just around the corner and you can find schedules for Camden, McKenzie, Waverly, Hollow Rock-Bruceton, Henry County, Huntingdon, and McEwen inside the Magic Valley Brochure.

There is however an error with the Hollow Rock-Bruceton football schedule as Huntingdon’s schedule was printed twice on the Mustangs section and also the Hollow Rock-Bruceton schedule.

This season Hollow Rock-Bruceton plays West Carroll, Greenfield, Huntingdon, Houston County, Middleton, Gleason, Wayne County, Perry County, Collinwood, and McEwen.

We apologize for this error and hope you enjoy the new 2018 Magic Valley Brochures.