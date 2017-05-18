2017 Big Sandy Spring Festival Schedule of Events

Friday, May 26th

5:00pm-10:00pm – Carnival ($10 bracelet, unlimited rides)

6:30pm-8:30pm – Enjoy the Classic Country Musical Talent of the Tennessee River Band

Saturday, May 27th

8:00am – Car Show Registration begins at City Hall, Awards Ceremony at 3:00pm

9:00am – Parade lineup begins at Big Sandy School

10:00am – Parade

11:00am-7:00pm – Petting Zoo

11:00am-10:30 – Carnival ($10 bracelet, unlimited rides), Food, Vendors, Games

11:30am -1:30pm – Enjoy the Bluegrass and Gospel Musical Talent of Wire & Wood

12:00pm – Horseshoe Tournament

1:30pm-2:00pm – Enjoy the Gospel Musical Talent of Benny Stockdale

2:00pm- 5:00pm – Bingo sponsored by Ladies Auxiliary

2:00pm-4:00 – Enjoy the Blues and Southern Rock of the Tommy Akers Band

5:30pm-7:30pm – Enjoy Nashville Country Music Artist Kinsey Rose

8:00pm-10:30pm – Enjoy the Musical Talent of Johnny Mac & the Heart Attack

9:30pm – Memorial Day Fireworks Celebration

