2017 Big Sandy Spring Festival Schedule of Events

2017 Big Sandy Spring Festival Schedule of Eventson May 18, 2017
Friday, May 26th
5:00pm-10:00pm – Carnival ($10 bracelet, unlimited rides)
6:30pm-8:30pm – Enjoy the Classic Country Musical Talent of the Tennessee River Band
Saturday, May 27th
8:00am – Car Show Registration begins at City Hall, Awards Ceremony at 3:00pm
9:00am – Parade lineup begins at Big Sandy School
10:00am – Parade
11:00am-7:00pm – Petting Zoo
11:00am-10:30 – Carnival ($10 bracelet, unlimited rides), Food, Vendors, Games
11:30am -1:30pm – Enjoy the Bluegrass and Gospel Musical Talent of Wire & Wood
12:00pm – Horseshoe Tournament
1:30pm-2:00pm – Enjoy the Gospel Musical Talent of Benny Stockdale
2:00pm- 5:00pm – Bingo sponsored by Ladies Auxiliary
2:00pm-4:00 – Enjoy the Blues and Southern Rock of the Tommy Akers Band
5:30pm-7:30pm – Enjoy Nashville Country Music Artist Kinsey Rose
8:00pm-10:30pm – Enjoy the Musical Talent of Johnny Mac & the Heart Attack
9:30pm – Memorial Day Fireworks Celebration
Source: The Camden Chronicle