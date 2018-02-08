We note with regret the death of Ms. Dorothy Mae Carter, age 89 of Waverly, who will have visitation from 3 until service time at 7 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Brother Carlton Tester will officiate the services.

Mr. Robert Leslie Malin, age 70 of Holladay, will have funeral services Saturday morning at 11 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Pastor Lynn Price will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Bawcum Cemetery. Visitation for Mr. Malin will be Friday from 4 until 8 at the Oakdale Funeral Home.