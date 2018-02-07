We note with regret the death of Mr. John Wayne Jackson, age 57 of Waverly, will have arrangements provided by the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly.

Mr. Terry Newton Byrn, age 85 of Camden, will have funeral services today at 2 at the Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home in Camden. Matthew Greer will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Bakers Chapel Cemetery.

Mr. Chris Haller, age 40, was born in Drayton Valley, Alberta, Canada and a resident of Hollow

Rock-Bruceton, will have memorial visitation today from 4 until 8 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Masonic and Boilermaker Services for Mr. Haller will begin at 6 this evening.

in lieu of flowers, please make donations to Regions Bank in the name of Genesis Haller/Chris Haller for education expenses for Genesis.

Ms. Dorothy Mae Carter, age 89 of Waverly, will have visitation Thursday from 3 until 7 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Brother Carlton Tester will officiate the services.