We note with regret the death of Mrs. Jean Norwood, age 78 of Camden, who will have visitation this morning from 9 until service time at 11 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Brother Marty Johnson will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Benton Memory Gardens.

Mr. James “Jimmy” Brewer, age 75 of Camden, will have funeral services this afternoon at 1 at the Plunk Funeral Home in Camden. Brother David Gargus and Brother Mike Melton will both officiate the services and burial will follow in the Sandy Point Cemetery.

Mrs. Mary Virginia Stigall, age 94 of Camden, will have visitation Friday from 11 until service time at 2 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Brother Steve Whitworth and Brother Justin Raymer will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Camden City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Cancer Society, First United Methodist Church, or the charity of your choice.



Mrs. Robin Lynn Morris, age 51 of Lobelville, will have graveside services Friday afternoon at 2 at the Chesser Cemetery. The McDonald Funeral Home in Lobelville will officiate the services.

Mrs. Carolee Borchert, age 84 of Camden, will have visitation Friday evening from 6 until 8 at the Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home in Camden. A rosary will follow at 8PM Friday at Stockdale-Malin in Camden. A funeral mass for Mrs. Borchert will be Saturday morning at 10 at the Saint Mary’s Catholic Church in Camden. Father Herbert Ene will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Camden City Cemetery.

Mrs. Elizabeth Sue Bradburn, age 79 of White House, formerly of Camden, will have a memorial service Saturday at 1 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Brother Steve Bradford will officiate the services.

Mr. Samuel Lee Belisle, age 23 of Camden, will have visitation Saturday from 10 until service time at 2 at the Plunk Funeral Home in Camden. Dr. Randy Shannon will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.