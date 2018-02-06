We note with regret the death of Mr. John Wayne Jackson, age 57 of Waverly, who has arrangements provided by the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly.

Mr. Terry Newton Byrn, age 85 of Camden, will have funeral services Wednesday afternoon at 2 at the Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home in Camden. Matthew Greer will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Bakers Chapel Cemetery. Visitation for Mr. Byrn will be this evening from 6 until 9 at Stockdale-Malin in Camden.

Mr. Chris Haller, age 40, was born in Drayton Valley, Alberta, Canada, and was a resident of Hollow Rock-Bruceton, and will have memorial visitation Wednesday from 4 until 8 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Masonic and Boilermakers services for Mr. Haller will begin at 6 Wednesday evening at Oakdale Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Regions Bank in the name of Genesis Haller/Chris Haller for education expenses for Genesis, who is Chris’s daughter.

Ms. Dorothy Mae Carter, age 89 of Waverly, will have visitation Thursday from 3 until service time at 7 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Brother Carlton Tester will officiate the services.