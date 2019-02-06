We note with regret the death of Mrs. Jean Norwood, age 78 of Camden, who will have visitation tonight from 5 until 8 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Visitation for Mrs. Norwood will also be Thursday from 9 until service time at 11 at the Oakdale Funeral Home. Brother Marty Johnson will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Benton Memory Gardens.

Mr. James “Jimmy” Brewer, age 75 of Camden, will have funeral services Thursday afternoon at 1 at the Plunk Funeral Home in Camden. Brother David Gargus and Brother Mike Melton will both officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Sandy Point Cemetery.

Mrs. Mary Virginia Stigall, age 94 of Camden, will have visitation Friday from 11 until service time at 2 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Brother Steve Whitworth and Brother Justin Raymer will both officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Camden City Cemetery.



Mrs. Carolee Borchert, age 84 of Camden, will have visitation Friday from 6 until 8 at the Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home in Camden. A rosary will be held Friday evening at 8 from Stockdale-Malin in Camden.

A funeral mass for Mrs. Borchert will be held Saturday morning at 10 at Saint Mary’s Catholic Church in Camden. Father Herbert Ene will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Camden City Cemetery.

Mrs. Elizabeth Sue Bradburn, age 79 of White House, formerly of Camden, will have a memorial service Saturday at 1 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden.