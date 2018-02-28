2-28 Trading Post

For Sale

Nearly New 3 Piece Medium Tuxedo

1 Brand New Rollator $85

Call 584-2466

2 Honda Gold Wing Motorcycle Jackets in XL and 3XL Pictured Below $250



Camo Stock and Forearm $75

Size 10 Leather Black Boots $10

Call 584-5380

Double Barrel Handgun Made in USA

16 Foot Boat Trailer

Walker Coon Hound Dog That Is Very Loud and Good For Protection

Dog Registered with PKC and UKC

Call 441-1092

Remington 30 Aught 6 Pump $350

Savage 17 Caliber HMR Bolt Action $250

Husqvarna 240 Series Chainsaw $200

Call 586-2884

In Need

14-15 Inch Retractable Wheels

Extra Extra 2 Inch Metal Pipe

Conduit or Tubing Bender

Call 584-6591

48 Inch LA 105 John Deere Mowing Deck

Call 586-2884