2-28 Trading Post

2-28 Trading Poston February 28, 2018
Posted In: Trading Post
For Sale
Nearly New 3 Piece Medium Tuxedo
1 Brand New Rollator $85
Call 584-2466
2 Honda Gold Wing Motorcycle Jackets in XL and 3XL Pictured Below $250
Camo Stock and Forearm $75
Size 10 Leather Black Boots $10
Call 584-5380
Double Barrel Handgun Made in USA
16 Foot Boat Trailer
Walker Coon Hound Dog That Is Very Loud and Good For Protection
Dog Registered with PKC and UKC
Call 441-1092
Remington 30 Aught 6 Pump $350
Savage 17 Caliber HMR Bolt Action $250
Husqvarna 240 Series Chainsaw $200
Call 586-2884
In Need
14-15 Inch Retractable Wheels
Extra Extra 2 Inch Metal Pipe
Conduit or Tubing Bender
Call 584-6591
48 Inch LA 105 John Deere Mowing Deck
Call 586-2884