2-28 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mr. William Nolan Alonzo Balthrop Sr., age 81 of New Johnsonville, who will have visitation today from noon until 6 at the Ebenezer United Methodist Church in New Johnsonville. Visitation for Mr. Balthrop Sr. will be also Friday from 11 until service time at 1 at the Ebenezer United Methodist Church in New Johnsonville. Brother Tom Gibson will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Ebenezer Cemetery.

Mrs. Arlene Dessaree Greenwell Hurt, age 95 of McEwen, will have visitation Friday from 2 until 8 at the Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in McEwen. Visitation for Mrs. Hurt will also be Saturday from 9 until service time at 10 at the Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in McEwen. Burial will follow in the McEwen Cemetery in McEwen.

Mr. William Darel Smothers, age 82 of Camden, will have visitation Friday from 5 until 9 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. A Masonic Service for Mr. Smothers will be Friday night at 8:30 at Oakdale Funeral Home. Visitation for Mr. Smothers will also be Saturday from 8 until service time at 11 at the Crossroads Missionary Baptist Church.