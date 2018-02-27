2-27 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mrs. June Rushton Rice, age 84 of Waverly, who will have visitation today from 11 until service time at 2 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Reverend Thad Collier will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Rice Cemetery.

Mrs. Margaret Edna Pease, age 92 of Big Sandy, will have visitation today from 2 until service time at 4 at the Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home in Big Sandy. Brother Joey Simmons will officiate the services.