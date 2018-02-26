2-26 Trading Post

2-26 Trading Poston February 26, 2018
Posted In: Trading Post
In Need
A Small Bracket Metal Chromed. If anyone knows of a business that does chroming
Call 441-6348
Large Igloo Dog House
Call 584-5248
Mortuary/Ambulance Gurney
110 Volt Break/Free Wheel Wench
Three Quarter Inch Pipe Tees in Stainless or Brass
Call 584-6591
For Sale
HoverRound Power Chair $300
Call 584-5248
3600 Break/Free Wheel Wench
Call 584-6591
Washer and Dryer That Needs To Be Sold By Tuesday
Call 731-220-5458
2 Rifles That Come With Scope and Shells
Remington 30 Aught 6 Pump $350
17 Caliber HMR Bolt Action $250
Husqvarna 240 Series Chainsaw $200
Call 586-2884