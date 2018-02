We note with regret the death of Mrs. Margaret Edna Pease, age 92 of Big Sandy, who will have visitation Tuesday from 2 until service time at 4 at the Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home in Big Sandy. Brother Joey Simmons will officiate the services.

Mr. Robert Frank Trainor, age 81 of Holladay, will have a memorial service Saturday March 24th at 2 at the Holladay Church of Christ in Holladay. The Plunk Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.