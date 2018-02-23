2-23 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mr. Tony Florence Vetter, age 72 of McEwen, who will have visitation from 11 until service time at 1 at the Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in McEwen. Brother David Deavers will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the McEwen Cemetery.

Mrs. Reka Susan Drake-Lumley, age 59 of Burns, will have funeral services Sunday at 3 at the First Baptist Church of Dickson. Brother Mike Miller will officiate the services The Luff-Bowen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mrs. Joyce Anne Stewart, age 80 of Clarksville, will have funeral services Sunday at 3 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Brother Joe Story will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Ebenezer Cemetery.

Visitation for Mrs. Stewart will be Saturday from 3 until 8 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home.

Mrs. Candace Bridges will have memorial services Sunday at 3 at the Plunk Funeral Home in Camden.