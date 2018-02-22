2-22 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mr. Donald Roy Parrish, age 75 of McEwen, who will have graveside services this morning at 10 at the Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Pegram. Zak Parrish will officiate the services. The Humphreys County Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mrs. Marsha Annettee Truell-Flowers, age 59 of New Johnsonville, will have funeral services today at 1 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Brother Kerry “Doc” Stone will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Williams Cemetery.

Mr. Tony Florence Vetter, age 72 of McEwen, will have funeral services Friday at 1 at the Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in McEwen. Brother David Deavers will officiate the services and burial will follow in the McEwen Cemetery. Visitation for Mr. Vetter will be this evening from 5 until 8 at the Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in McEwen.



Mrs. Reka Susan Drake-Lumley, age 58 of Burns, will have funeral services Sunday at 3 at the First Baptist Church of Dickson. Dr. Mike Miller will officiate the services. The Luff-Bowen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mrs. Joyce Ann Stewart, age 80 of Clarksville, will have funeral services Sunday at 3 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Burial will follow in the Ebenezer Cemetery.