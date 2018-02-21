2-21 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mr. Donald Roy Parrish, age 75 of McEwen, who will have graveside services Thursday morning at 10 at the Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery in Pegram. Zak Parrish will officiate the services. The Humphreys County Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Tony Florence Vetter, age 72 of McEwen, will have funeral services Friday at 1 at the Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in McEwen. Brother David Deavers will officiate the services and burial will follow in the McEwen Cemetery.

Mrs. Reka Susan Drake-Lumley, age 59 of Burns, will have funeral services Sunday at 3 at the First Baptist Church of Dickson. Dr. Mike Miller will officiate the services. The Luff-Bowen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.