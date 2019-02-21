2-21 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mr. Clarence Roger McCleese, age 73 of Camden, who will have visitation today from 10 until service time at 1 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Pastor Jack McCleese and Brother Don Franks will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Crossroads Cemetery.

Mr. Ricky Lee French, age 58 of Springville, will have visitation tonight from 5 until 8 at the Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home in Camden. Brother Bill Ramsey will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Flatwoods Cemetery.

Mrs. Frances Ann Wyatt, age 80 of Camden, will have visitation Friday from 10 until service time at 2 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Justin Ramer will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Benton Memory Gardens.

Mr. George Dwayne Greenway, age 47 of Waverly, will have a graveside service Friday at 2 at the Ebenezer Cemetery. Brother J.T. Baggett will officiate the services.

Mr. Timothy Harold “Buzz” Elmore, age 52 of Camden, will have visitation Saturday from 9 until service time at 2 at the Plunk Funeral Home in Camden. Brother Jeff McKee will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Morris Chapel Cemetery.