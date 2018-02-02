We note with regret the death of Mrs. Janie Hill, age 88 of Camden, who has arrangements provided by the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly.

Mrs. Patricia Ann Harrington, age 79 of New Johnsonville, will have funeral services Saturday morning at 11 at the Hunter-Allen-Myhand Funeral Home in LaGrange, Georgia. Nicky Simpson will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Shadowlawn Cemetery in LaGrange, Georgia.

Mr. J.B. Burns, age 68 of Waverly, will have visitation Saturday from 11 until service time at 1 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home. Brother Tony Burns, Sr. will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Middle Tennessee Veteran’s Cemetery Monday afternoon at 1 in Pegram.



Mrs. Stacy Faye Capps, age 46 of Camden, will have funeral services Saturday at 2 at the Plunk Funeral Home in Camden. Brother Fitzgerald Bailey will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Calvary Cemetery. Visitation for Mrs. Capps will be this evening from 6 until 9 at the Plunk Funeral Home.

Mrs. Martina Byrd, age 83 of Paris, will have visitation Saturday from 11 until 2 at the Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home in Big Sandy. Graveside services will be Saturday at 2:15 at the Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in Big Sandy.

Mrs. Mattie Jo Darby will have funeral services Sunday at 2 at the Plunk Funeral Home in Camden. Dr. Mike Blankenship will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Benton Memory Gardens. Visitation for Mrs. Darby will be Saturday from 5 until 8 at the Plunk Funeral Home.