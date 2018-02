2-19 Trading Post

For Sale

2 Whiskey Barrels

30 Feet of Stainless Steel Triple Flue Piping

Firebox

Call 584-8720

Remington 30 Aught 6 Pump Rifle $325

Savage 17 Caliber HMR Bolt Action Rifle with Scope and Shells $250

Call 586-2884

3600 Break/Free Wheel Wench

Call 584-6591



House for Rent in Camden

Lawnmower $500

Call 731-733-0321

4 Rods and Reels $30

Pair of Black Leather Boots in Size 10 $10

70 Feet of Telephone Wire $10

Call 584-5380

4 Cafeteria Tables

2 Wingback Chairs

Call 220-0777

Services

Will Take Off Scrap Metal For Free

Call 220-0777

In Need

Mortuary/Ambulance Gurney with Retractable Wheels

110 Volt Power In Power Out Spool

Three Quarter Inch Pipe Tees in Stainless or Brass

Call 584-6591