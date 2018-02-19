2-19 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mr. Gerald Dean Bone, age 75 of Waverly, who will have funeral services this morning at 10 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Brother Adam Schwerdtfeger will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Bone Cemetery.

Mr. Richard A. “Dick” Pole, age 75 of Camden, will have visitation today from 10 until service time at 2 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Brother Jim McKay will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Flatwoods Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the family are appreciated.

Mrs. Simadell Howe Wilson, age 78 of Camden, will have visitation today from 5 until 8 at the Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home in Camden. Graveside services for Mrs. Wilson will be Tuesday morning at 11 at the Shiloh Cemetery in Camden. Brother John Holcomb and Brother Marty Arnold will officiate the services.



Mr. Joshua Paul Lomax, age 37 of Waverly, will have visitation Tuesday from 10 until service time at 2 at the Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in Waverly. Brother Mack Johnson will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Rice Cemetery in Hurricane Mills.

Mr. Donald Roy Parrish, age 75 of McEwen, will have graveside services Thursday morning at 10 at the Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Pegram. Zak Parrish will officiate the services. The Humphreys County Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.