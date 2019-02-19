2-19 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mr. Harold Hedge, age 72 of Camden, who will have visitation today from 10 until service time at 1 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Burial will follow in the Shiloh Cemetery in Carroll County.

Mr. Clarence Roger McCleese, age 73 of Camden, will have visitation Wednesday from 2 until 9 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Visitation for Mr. McCleese will also be Thursday from 10 until service time at 1 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Pastor Jack McCleese and Brother Don Franks will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Crossroads Cemetery.

Mr. Timothy Harold “Buzz” Elmore, age 52 of Camden, will have visitation Saturday from 9 until service time at 2 at the Plunk Funeral Home in Camden. Brother Jeff McKee will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Morris Chapel Cemetery.