2-14 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mrs. D. Jeanette Duncan, age 65 of Hurricane Mills, who will have funeral services this morning at 11 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Pastor Daron Brown will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Jones-Owens-Mayberry Cemetery in Hurricane Mills.

Mrs. Candace Sue Bridges, age 65 of Camden, has arrangements provided by the Plunk Funeral Home in Camden.

Mrs. Elonora Mary Brackett Olson, age 69, who was born in Vienna, Austria, has arrangements provided by the Humphreys County Funeral Home and will have a memorial service held at a later time at the Wildwood Valley Church of Christ in Hurricane Mills.



Mr. Michael Edward Hudspeth, age 67 of Camden, will have funeral services Thursday morning at 10 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Burial will follow in the Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Goodlettsville. Visitation for Mr. Hudspeth will be Thursday from 9 until 10 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden.

Mr. Robert Frank Trainor, age 81 of Holladay will have arrangements provided by the Plunk Funeral Home in Camden.

Mr. Russell Dale Smits, age 62 of Holladay, will have arrangements provided by the Plunk Funeral Home in Camden.

Mr. Lowell Adrian Hailey, age 98 of New Johnsonville, will have funeral services Saturday at 3 at the Armstrong Funeral Home in Mt. Ayr, Iowa. Burial will follow in the Reese Hill Cemetery in New Johnsonville. The Humphreys County Funeral Home helped with arrangements.