2-14 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mr. Kendall Dee Jordan, age 55 of Camden, who will have visitation today from 10 until service time at 2 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Brother Jim McKay will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Flatwoods Cemetery.

Mr. William Carter Bohannon, age 77 of Waverly, will have visitation tonight from 5 until 8 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Visitation for Mr. Bohannon will also be Friday from 11 until service time at 1 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home. Brother Jeremy McFarlin will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Simpson Cemetery.