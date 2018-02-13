2-13 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mr. Michael Edward Hudspeth, age 67 of Camden, who will have funeral services Thursday morning at 10 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Burial will follow in the Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Goodlettsville. Visitation with the Hudspeth family will be Thursday from 9 until 10 at the Oakdale Funeral Home.

Mr. Lowell Adrian Hailey, age 98 of New Johnsonville, will have visitation Tuesday from 5 until 8 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Funeral services for Mr. Hailey will be Saturday afternoon at 3 at the Armstrong Funeral Home in Mt. Ayr, Iowa. Burial will follow in the Reese Hill Cemetery in Mt. Ayr, Iowa.