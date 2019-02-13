2-13 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mrs. Ann Christine Hatley Cannon, age 89 of Knoxville, formerly of Benton County, who will have a graveside service today at 3 at the Hatley Cemetery in Holladay. The Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home in Camden is in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Kendall Dee Jordan, age 55 of Camden, will have visitation Thursday from 10 until service time at 2 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Brother Jim McKay will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Flatwoods Cemetery.