2-12 Trading Post

Missing Pets

Lost Dog with Short Brown Hair

Four Feet are White

Tip of Tail is White

Located in Big Sandy area off Prince Road

Call 363-5009

For Sale

Fireplace Screen $5

Call 584-8668

16-18 Foot Boat Trailer

Call 441-1092

3 Cedar Tables with 2 Chairs $22 Each

2 Overhanging Lights $17 Each

Propane Heater $45

Call 586-2884

In Need

4 16 Inch Tires for Ranger Truck

Call 441-1092

Ambulance/Mortuary Gurney with Retractable Wheels

110 Volt Power In Power Out Spool

Three Quarter Inch Pipe Tees in Stainless or Brass

Call 584-6591

Couple Helpers for Part-time Work during day

Call 731-220-2914