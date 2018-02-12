2-12 Trading Post

2-12 Trading Poston February 12, 2018
Posted In: Trading Post
Missing Pets
Lost Dog with Short Brown Hair
Four Feet are White
Tip of Tail is White
Located in Big Sandy area off Prince Road
Call 363-5009
For Sale
Fireplace Screen $5
Call 584-8668
16-18 Foot Boat Trailer
Call 441-1092
3 Cedar Tables with 2 Chairs $22 Each
2 Overhanging Lights $17 Each
Propane Heater $45
Call 586-2884
In Need
4 16 Inch Tires for Ranger Truck
Call 441-1092
Ambulance/Mortuary Gurney with Retractable Wheels
110 Volt Power In Power Out Spool
Three Quarter Inch Pipe Tees in Stainless or Brass
Call 584-6591
Couple Helpers for Part-time Work during day
Call 731-220-2914