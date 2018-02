2-1 Trading Post

In Need

Stainless 5 Gallon Bucket with Tight Top

Desktop/Laser Scanner Printer

Call 584-6591

For Sale



Whirlpool Washer with Mechanical Issues

Frigidaire Stove with an Oven Not Working

Call 213-2223

Missing Pets

Lost 10 Week Old Female Black Lab Puppy Last seen Last Thursday January 25th on the Bakers Chapel/Rushing Lake Road Area

A reward is being offered for safe return

Call 441-2477

Missing a Golden Retriver in the Ebenezer/Flatwoods area his name is rowdy if seen call 220-0467 or 220-0998.