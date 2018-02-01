We note with regret the death of Mr. Jeffrey Harris Vaughn, age 36 of New Johnsonville, who will have visitation today from 10 until 2 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Brother Carey Vine will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Ebenezer Cemetery.

Mr. Charles “Charlie” Leo Lepannen, age 67 of McEwen, has arrangements provided by the Humphreys County Funeral Home.

Mrs. Patricia Ann Harrington, age 79 of New Johnsonville, will have funeral services Saturday at 11 at the Hunter-Allen-Myhand Funeral Home in LaGrange, Georgia. Nicky Simpson will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Shadowlawn Cemetery in LaGrange, Georgia.

Mr. J.B. Burns, age 68 of Waverly, will have visitation Saturday from 11 until 1 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Brother Tony Burns, Sr. will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Middle Tennessee Veteran’s Cemetery in Pegram Monday afternoon at 1.

Mrs. Stacy Faye Capps, age 46 of Camden, will have funeral services Saturday at 2 at the Plunk Funeral Home in Camden. Brother Fitzgerald Bailey will officiate the services. Visitation for Mrs. Capps will be Friday from 6 until 9 at the Plunk Funeral Home.