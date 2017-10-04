17-year-old Juvenile Identified as Suspect in Huntingdon Convenience Store Robbery

A 17-year-old juvenile has been identified as the suspect in the Little General robbery in Huntingdon last week.

Huntingdon Public Safety Director Walter Smothers reports the juvenile was identified by clerks working in the Huntingdon store and from a photo line-up.

Commander Johnny Hill is currently seeking a juvenile petition to charge the suspect with felony aggravated robbery, though the suspect’s name will be withheld until he is taken into custody.

The juvenile became a suspect after the Huntingdon Police Department received many anonymous tips that identified him as the person in the pictures and videos from the robbery that had spread through social media.