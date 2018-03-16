13th Annual Fiddlers’ Jamboree Beauty Pageant Saturday March 17th at Holladay School

The 13th Annual Fiddlers’ Jamboree Beauty Pageant will be Saturday morning at 11 on March 17th from the Holladay School Gym in Holladay.

Former Pageant Contestant and Organizer Katelyn Arnold Spivey talked about the positives of watching and participating in the pageant.

Admission to the 13th Annual Fiddlers Jamboree is $3 while being in the Pageant will costs $30. For more information, you can contact the Holladay School at 731-584-6874.

The 62nd Annual Bluegrass and Fiddlers’ Jamboree with be Saturday April 21st.