12-8 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mrs. Annis Sue Prater, age 71 of Waverly, who will have funeral services today at 1 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Brother Joe Story will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Richlawn Cemetery.

Mr. Bobby Ragsdale, age 77 of Camden, will have visitation today from 4 until 8 at the Plunk Funeral Home in Camden. Funeral services for Mr. Ragsdale will be Saturday at 11 at the Plunk Funeral Home in Camden.

Mrs. Jane Elizabeth Scott Owens, age 100 of Hurricane Mills, will have funeral services Saturday at 11 at the Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in Waverly. Burial will follow in the Wyly Cemetery. Pastor Thad Collier will officiate the services.



Mr. Max Daniel Schofield, age 89 of Waverly, will have visitation today from 5 until 8 at the Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in Waverly. Funeral services for Mr. Schofield will be Saturday at 1 at the Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in Waverly. Brother Jeff Keele will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the James Cemetery in McEwen.

Mrs. Bennie Jean Walker, age 82 of Camden, will have visitation today from 4 until 8 at the Plunk Funeral Home in Camden. Funeral services for Mrs. Walker will be Saturday at 2 at the Plunk Funeral Home. Brother Daniel Cook and Brother Lamar Nichols will officiate the services.