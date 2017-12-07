12-7 Trading Post

For Sale

4-8 Foot Boards $1.00 Each

4-10 Foot Boards $1.50 Each

4-12 Foot Boards $2.00 Each

14 Inch Flat Bottom Plow $300

Call 415-7309

1 Box of Christmas Lights for Giveaway

Call 584-8668

Rentals, 1 in Sugar Tree and the other in Camden

Call 733-0321



Slip-on Black Boots Size 10 $10

AM/FM Radio $10

2 Almost New Honda Gold Wing Motorcycle Jackets $250

Call 584-5380

In Need

Need Transmission for a Chevy Pickup

Call 733-0321

4 16 Inch Tires for a Ranger Truck

Call 441-1092