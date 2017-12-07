12-7 Trading Post

12-7 Trading Poston December 7, 2017
Posted In: Trading Post
For Sale
4-8 Foot Boards $1.00 Each
4-10 Foot Boards $1.50 Each
4-12 Foot Boards $2.00 Each
14 Inch Flat Bottom Plow $300
Call 415-7309
1 Box of Christmas Lights for Giveaway
Call 584-8668
Rentals, 1 in Sugar Tree and the other in Camden
Call 733-0321
Slip-on Black Boots Size 10 $10
AM/FM Radio $10
2 Almost New Honda Gold Wing Motorcycle Jackets $250
Call 584-5380
In Need
Need Transmission for a Chevy Pickup
Call 733-0321
4 16 Inch Tires for a Ranger Truck
Call 441-1092