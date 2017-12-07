12-7 Trading Post

on December 7, 2017
Posted In: Trading Post

For Sale
4-8 Foot Boards $1.00 Each
4-10 Foot Boards $1.50 Each
4-12 Foot Boards $2.00 Each
14 Inch Flat Bottom Plow $300
Call 415-7309

1 Box of Christmas Lights for Giveaway
Call 584-8668

Rentals, 1 in Sugar Tree and the other in Camden
Call 733-0321

Slip-on Black Boots Size 10 $10
AM/FM Radio $10
2 Almost New Honda Gold Wing Motorcycle Jackets $250
Call 584-5380

In Need
Need Transmission for a Chevy Pickup
Call 733-0321

4 16 Inch Tires for a Ranger Truck
Call 441-1092