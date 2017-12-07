12-7 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mrs. Gladys Moore, age 93 of New Johnsonville, who will have funeral services today at noon at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Brother Eddie Breeden will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Ebenezer Cemetery.

Mrs. Doris Jean Jasper, age 84 of Camden, will have funeral services Thursday at 1 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Dr. Mike Blankenship will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Benton Memory Gardens. Visitation for Mrs. Jasper will be today from 11 until 1 at the Oakdale Funeral Home.

Mr. Louis Dean McClelland, age 77 of Big Sandy, will have memorial services today at 2 at the First Baptist Church in Big Sandy. Brother Greg Hauck will officiate the services. Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



Mrs. Annie Sue Prater, age 71 of Waverly, will have visitation today from 4 until 8 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Funeral services for Mrs. Prater will be Friday at 1 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home. Brother Joe Story will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Richlawn Cemetery.

Mr. Max Daniel Schofield, age 89 of Waverly, will have visitation Friday from 5 until 8 at the Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in Waverly. Funeral services for Mr. Schofield will be Saturday at 1 at Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in Waverly. Brother Jeff Keele will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the James Cemetery in McEwen.

Mr. Bobby Ragsdale, age 77 of Camden, will have visitation Friday from 4 until 8 at the Plunk Funeral Home in Camden. Funeral services for Mr. Ragsdale will be Saturday at 11 at the Plunk Funeral Home in Camden.