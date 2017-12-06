12-6 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mrs. Gladys Moore, age 93 of New Johnsonville, who will have funeral services Thursday at noon at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Brother Eddie Breeden will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Ebenezer Cemetery.

Visitation for Mrs. Moore will be today from 4-8 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home.

Mrs. Doris Jean Jasper, age 84 of Camden, will have funeral services Thursday at 1 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Dr. Mike Blankenship will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Benton Memory Gardens.

Visitation for Mrs. Jasper will be Thursday from 11 until 1 at Oakdale Funeral Home.

Mrs. Louis Dean McClelland, age 77 of Big Sandy, will have memorial services Thursday at 2 at the First Baptist Church in Big Sandy. Brother Greg Hauck will officiate the services. Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Robert “Bobby” Edward Ragsdale Sr, age 77 of Camden, will have funeral services Saturday at 11 at the Plunk Funeral Home in Camden. Visitation for Mr. Ragsdale will be Friday from 4 until 8 at Funeral Home.