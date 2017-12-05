12-5 Trading Post

12-5 Trading Poston December 5, 2017
Posted In: Trading Post
For Sale
4-8 Foot Boards $1.00 Each
4-10 Foot Boards $1.50 Each
4-12 Foot Boards $2.00 Each
14 Inch Flat Bottom Plow $300
Call 415-7309
Bushtech Motorcycle Trailer “Made in Tennessee” $2100
2 Honda Gold Wing Motorcycle Jackets $250
Camo Stock and Forearm for Deer Rifle $75
Call 584-5380
1 Bedroom Apartment for Rent on Natchez Trace Road
Call 441-0480
Old John Deere Clutch Parts
Rebuilt John Deere Pressure Plate
Rebuilt Disc for Combine
Call 584-6591
Giveaway
Frozen Skip Jack Fish
Call 441-3628
In Need
Someone to Bring Firewood to Porch
Call 586-4403
32 Inch Window for Storm Door
Bug Zapper
Call 584-6591