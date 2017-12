We note with regret the death of Mrs. Doris Jean Jasper, age 84 of Camden, who will have funeral services Thursday at 1 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Dr. Mike Blankenship will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Benton Memory Gardens.

Visitation for Mrs. Jasper will be Thursday from 11 until 1 at Oakdale Funeral Home.