12-5 Obits

We note with regret the death of former WRJB/WFWL radio station owner Michael Rudolph Freeland, age 94 of Hopkinsville, Kentucky. Mr. Freeland will have visitation Thursday morning from 10 until service time at 11 at Grace Episcopal Church, with a Celebration of Life service to follow. Reverend Alice Nichols will officiate the services. Hughart, Beard, and Giles Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Ms. Hildegard Needes, age 84 of Camden, will have a memorial visitation Friday evening from 6 until 9 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden.

Mr. James Allen “Jim,” McMackin, age 57 ofd New Johnsonville, will have visitation Sunday from 2 until service time at 3 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Brother Brandon Trull will officiate the services.