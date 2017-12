We note with regret the death of Mr. Elzie Bernard Cogdill, age 85 of Dickson, who will have funeral services this morning at 11 at the Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in McEwen. Brother James Wall, Brother Jacob Drake, Robert Moore, and Corey Triplett will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Bethpage Cemetery in McEwen.

Mr. William “Bill” Doyle Durbin, age 78 of Waverly, has arrangements provided by the Luff-Bowen Funeral Home.