12-4 Obits

We note with regret the death of Ms. Virginia Clara Turner, age 89 of Camden, who will have visitation today from 11 until 12:45 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Funeral services for Ms. Turner will be this afternoon at 1 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Burial will follow in the Calvary Cemetery.

Mr. Ronald David Flowers, age 66 of Waverly, will have visitation this evening from 5 until 8 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Funeral services for Mr. Flowers will be Wednesday morning at 10 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Burial will follow in the Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery Wednesday afternoon at 1.