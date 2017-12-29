12-29 Obits

We note with regret the death of Miss Bonnie Sue Hedrick, age 26 of Waverly, who will have visitation today from 11 until service time at 7PM at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Reverend Joel Nulty will officiate the services.

Ms. Wayna Ruth Hedrick, age 47 of Waverly, will have visitation today from 11 until service time at 7PM at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Reverend Joel Nulty will officiate the services.

Mrs. Gloria Dean Wells Carter, age 84 of Waverly, will have visitation Saturday from 11 until 1 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Reverend Bobby DeBerry will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery.

Mrs. Rebecca Jean Osburn, age 84 of Big Sandy, will have funeral services Saturday at 1 at the Rushing’s Creek Missionary Baptist Church. Brother Ronnie Seaton will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Rushing’s Creek Cemetery. Plunk Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Carl Armstrong Brazzle, age 86 of Waverly, will have visitation Saturday from 1 until service time at 3 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Pastor Daren Brown will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Young Cemetery.

Mrs. Mary L. Clark, age 74 of Camden, will have funeral services Sunday at 1:30 at the Plunk Funeral Home in Camden. Brother Garrett Todd will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Benton Memory Gardens. Visitation for Mrs. Clark will be Saturday from 4 until 7 at Plunk Funeral Home.

Mr. Jacob Allen Rutz Sr., age 77 of Waverly, will have visitation Sunday from 11 until 8 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Funeral services for Mr. Rutz will be Monday at 1 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. William Brown will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the McKee Cemetery.