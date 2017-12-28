12-28 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mr. Jerry Lynn Jordan, age 80 of Camden, who will have funeral services today at 1 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Brother Jim McKay will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Flatwoods Cemetery.

Mrs. Martha Jane Morton Peerman, age 89 of New Johnsonville, will have funeral services today at 1 at the Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in Waverly. Brother Tommy Goodwin will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Richlawn Cemetery in Waverly.

Mr. Calvin Sanders James, age 89 of McEwen, will have funeral services Friday morning at 10 at the Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in McEwen. Brother Jim Suddeath will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Poplar Grove Cemetery.

Visitation for Mr. James will be today from 4-7 at Luff-Bowen in McEwen.

Ms. Wayna Ruth Hedrick, age 47 of Waverly, will have visitation Friday from 11 until service time at 7 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Reverend Joel Nulty will officiate the services.



Miss Bonnie Sue Hedrick, age 26 of Waverly, will have visitation Friday from 11 until service time at 7 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Reverend Joel Nulty will officiate the services.

Mrs. Gloria Dean Wells Carter, age 84 of Waverly, will have visitation Saturday from 11 until 1 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Reverend Bobby DeBerry will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery.

Mrs. Rebecca Jean Osburn, age 84 of Big Sandy, will have funeral services Saturday at 1 at the Rushing’s Creek Missionary Baptist Church. Brother Ronnie Seaton will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Rushing’s Creek Cemetery. Plunk Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Jacob Allen Ruiz, Sr., age 77 of Waverly, will have funeral services Monday at 1 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home with William Brown officiating the services. Burial will follow in the McKee Cemetery.