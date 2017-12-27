12-27 Trading Post

12-27 Trading Poston December 27, 2017
Posted In: Trading Post
For Sale
3600 Break Free Wheel Wench For Sell or Trade
Call 584-6591
17 Inch Cooper Tires $45
Small 5 Foot Piano $65
Wishing Wells $25 and up
Call 586-2884
2 Brand New Doghouses $50 Each
1 in Red and the other in White
Call 358-2575 and this lister lives close to Vale.
48X72 Glass White Wicker Top Table with 6 Chairs
Good Condition
$100 or Best Offer
Call 584-8351
2 Whiskey Barrels from Kentucky
Fireplace with 6 Foot Stainless Steel Flue Made of Triple Flue
6 Propane Tanks
Call 584-8720 or 441-1436
In Need
Junk Car and Truck Bodies
Call 731-441-8989
Inexpensive Dog House
Call 584-6591
Large Cabinet Style Wood Burning Stove
Call 441-5069 or 468-0730