12-27 Trading Post

For Sale

3600 Break Free Wheel Wench For Sell or Trade

Call 584-6591

17 Inch Cooper Tires $45

Small 5 Foot Piano $65

Wishing Wells $25 and up

Call 586-2884

2 Brand New Doghouses $50 Each

1 in Red and the other in White

Call 358-2575 and this lister lives close to Vale.



48X72 Glass White Wicker Top Table with 6 Chairs

Good Condition

$100 or Best Offer

Call 584-8351

2 Whiskey Barrels from Kentucky

Fireplace with 6 Foot Stainless Steel Flue Made of Triple Flue

6 Propane Tanks

Call 584-8720 or 441-1436

In Need

Junk Car and Truck Bodies

Call 731-441-8989

Inexpensive Dog House

Call 584-6591

Large Cabinet Style Wood Burning Stove

Call 441-5069 or 468-0730